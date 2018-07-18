Prime Minister to address incident involving unauthorized military drills of Russian troops in Armenian village

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. The unauthorized military exercises carried out by Russian soldiers of the 102nd military base of Gyumri in the village of Panik in Armenia’s SHirak Province is under the focus of the Prime Minister himself, spokesman of PM Pashinyan Arman Yeghoyan told local media.

“The Prime Minister will touch upon this issue at the upcoming Friday press conference,” Yeghoyan said.

Yeghoyan says the defense ministry is currently studying the incident. “Any clarified nuance is reported to the Prime Minister,” he said.

Villagers of Panik earlier reported hearing gunfire and explosions. Later they found out that the servicemen of the 102nd Russian military base of Gyumri were carrying out military exercises.

According to the local official of Panik, they weren’t notified about the exercises and that is why the villagers were alarmed. Villagers reportedly confronted the servicemen, which led to an altercation. The Panik residents contacted police and the national security service over the matter.

Later a military official of the Russian base apologized for carrying out the drills without prior notification.

