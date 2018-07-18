Trump expects “big results” after Helsinki summit with Russia’s Putin

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump expects “big results” after the summit held with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on July 16, reports Armenpress.

“So many people at the higher ends of intelligence loved my press conference performance in Helsinki. Putin and I discussed many important subjects at our earlier meeting. We got along well which truly bothered many haters who wanted to see a boxing match. Big results will come!”, Trump said on Twitter.

The US President also added that while the NATO meeting in Brussels was an acknowledged triumph, the meeting with Russia may prove to be, in the long run, an even greater success. “Many positive things will come out of that meeting”, he said.

