Air temperature to increase by 5-7 degrees in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. In the evening hours of July 18, on July 19-20 in northern regions and on July 21-13 in separate regions rain with thunderstorm is expected in Armenia, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

On July 18-20 the air temperature will gradually increase by 5-7 degrees.

In the daytime of July 18, on July 19-21 no precipitation is expected in Yerevan. Rain with thunderstorm is expected on July 22-23.

