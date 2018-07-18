Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 July

President of Artsakh holds meeting with members of Volunteers Union


YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on July 18 had a meeting with a group of members of the Artsakh Volunteers Union led by head of the organization Samvel Karapetyan within the frameworks of consultations around on domestic political and foreign policy issues, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

