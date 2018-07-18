Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 July

Vahagn Harutyunyan relieved from position of deputy chairman of Investigative Committee


YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Vahagn Harutyunyan has been relieved from the position of deputy chairman of the Investigative Committee, head of the general department of investigation of important cases, according to his application, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration