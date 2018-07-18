Narek Ghahramanyan appointed acting Mayor of Kapan

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision on appointing Narek Ghahramanyan acting Mayor of Kapan town of Syunik province, reports Armenpress.

The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am

“I expect the support of Kapan residents to bring the positive changes in the country to our community”, the acting Mayor said on Facebook.

