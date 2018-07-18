Major General Michael Arzumanyan relieved from position of deputy chief military inspector

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. According to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s decision, Major General Michael Arzumanyan has been relieved from the position of the deputy chief military inspector according to his application, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

On July 7 Major General Michael Arzumanyan has been urgently summoned by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to provide explanations regarding his engagement in politics, something which is banned under the law.

Pashinyan’s spokesperson Arman Yeghoyan told ARMENPRESS that reports emerged earlier regarding Arzumanyan’s involvement in politics in Artsakh. He said that the reports were confirmed.

A photo picturing Arzumanyan with an anti-government protest group in Artsakh was posted online.

Arzumanyan was serving as deputy chief military inspector from June 27.



Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan