Chief of Administrative Service of PM’s staff resigns
YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the Administrative Service of the Prime Minister’s staff Gevorg Achemyan has submitted resignation letter, reports Armenpress.
“I am happy that I have worked in a good team. I express my support to the current executive leadership. I will help them as much as I can”, he said on Facebook.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
