More than half of Americans disapprove Trump’s policy towards Russia – poll

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. More than half of Americans disapprove of the way U.S. President Donald Trump is handling relations with Russia, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted after his controversial summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Reuters reports.

According to the poll, 55% of registered voters disapproved while 37% approved of Trump’s handling of relations with Russia.

Among Republicans, 71% approved of his handling of Russia compared to 14% of Democrats.

42% of registered voters said they approved of Trump’s performance in office in the latest opinion poll, compared with a daily average of between 40% and 44% so far in July.

Overall, 38% of registered voters agreed that Russia is an enemy of the United States. About the same percent considered Russia “a competitor” while 8% said it was “a friend.”

Nearly 1000 people were surveyed.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan