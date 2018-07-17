President attends inauguration of Aram Manukyan statue

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian attended the inauguration of the statue of statesman Aram Manukyan today in downtown Yerevan.

The inauguration was attended by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Catholicos of the Armenian Church Garegin II and numerous governmental officials.

The president laid flowers at the statue.

Aram Manukyan was the founder of the First Republic of Armenia, a statesman and military leader, who led the self-defense of Van.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan