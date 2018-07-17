Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

President attends inauguration of Aram Manukyan statue


YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian attended the inauguration of the statue of statesman Aram Manukyan today in downtown Yerevan.

The inauguration was attended by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Catholicos of the Armenian Church Garegin II and numerous governmental officials.

The president laid flowers at the statue.

Aram Manukyan was the founder of the First Republic of Armenia, a statesman and military leader, who led the self-defense of Van.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration