President Sarkissian holds meeting with scientists, vows support

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian discussed the problems of modern physics and prospects of development with scientists Ruben Mkrtchyan, Ruben Manvelyan and Albert Sirunyan – all members of the Alikhanyan National Scientific Laboratory aka the Yerevan Physics Institute.

The meeting also focused on the ongoing projects of the institution, Sarkissian’s office said.

The president also discussed the significance of development of physics for the country in a meeting with Roland Avagyan – dean of the faculty of physics at the Yerevan State University, Samvel Harutyunyan – president of the science committee under the ministry of education and science, and Ashot Hovsepyan – Associate Professor of the Chair of Theoretical Physics at the Yerevan State University.

President Sarkissian expressed readiness for maximal support to cooperation between international scientific centers and Armenian scientists.

