Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-07-18

YEREVAN, 17 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.43 drams to 480.37 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.74 drams to 563.47 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 7.69 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.05 drams to 636.68 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 26.43 drams to 19167.86 drams. Silver price down by 0.22 drams to 244.17 drams. Platinum price down by 88.71 drams to 12756.95 drams.