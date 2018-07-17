‘This is The Land of Free Water’ – famous blogger Nas Daily releases video on Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Famous blogger Nas Daily, who is in Armenia these days, released a 1-minute video titled “This is The Land of Free Water!”, reports Armenpress.

“Hello from a new country many of you probably don't know: Armenia! On my first day here, I want to share with you how in Armenia, they do some things differently....especially when it comes to water!”, the blogger said.

On July 14 the blogger said on Facebook that he is planning to visit Armenia and make videos there, calling on the citizens to come over and bring friends to Cascade.

Nas Daily has over 7 million followers. He will spend 7-10 days in Armenia and will make videos. He arrived in Armenia by the initiative of the General Department of the Civil Aviation.

Other famous bloggers will also be invited to Armenia soon.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan