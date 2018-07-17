Speaker Babloyan highly values Egypt’s balanced position on issues vital for Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan on July 17 received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Egypt to Armenia Tareq Maaty on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission, the Parliament told Armenpress.

Speaker Babloyan thanked the Ambassador for the efforts aimed at developing the Armenian-Egyptian relations and wished success in his future activities.

Ara Babloyan highlighted the historical traditions of friendship between the two peoples and attached importance to the development of productive cooperation in different sectors.

Speaker Babloyan expressed his gratitude to Egypt’s House of Representatives for the ongoing works aimed at recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide.

Coming to the regional issues, the Parliament Speaker highly appreciated Egypt’s balanced position on issues vital for Armenia.

Ara Babloyan also talked about the recent events in Armenia during the meeting. He expressed hope that the bilateral friendly ties will continue.

In his turn the Egyptian Ambassador thanked for the warm words and stated that he leaves Armenia with warm memories and will always remain Armenia’s friend. He expressed confidence that the centuries-old bilateral ties will continue further developing and strengthening.

The Ambassador said the Armenian-Egyptian relations have further intensified thanks to the Armenian community which plays a key role for country’s development.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan