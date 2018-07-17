Defense minister’s son to conduct military service in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Edgar Tonoyan, son of Armenia’s defense minister Davit Tonoyan, will conduct his military service in the Republic of Artsakh, reports Armenpress.

Recently Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s son, Ashot Pashinyan, has also been conscripted for the military service. He voluntarily expressed a wish to serve in Artsakh.

PM Pashinyan called on all Armenians living abroad who are at the conscript age to come and serve in the Armenian Army.

