Armenian FM, UN Secretary General to meet in New York City

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of foreign affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will have a meeting with Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres in New York, foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan said at a press briefing.

“Today, the Armenian delegation, the composition of which includes foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, led by first deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan departed for New York. Armenia’s Voluntary National Review will be presented tomorrow. It presents Armenia’s actions and practice for sustainable development. This is a good opportunity for the country to evaluate on its own the progress recorded in the direction of sustainable development goals,” Balayan said.

Balayan said the Armenian FM will be the main speaker at a conference on disaster risk reduction and investments.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan