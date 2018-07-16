Armenian deputy PM, Russian transportation minister discuss launching joint investment fund

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Russia’s minister of transportation Yevgeny Ditrikh, who serve as co-chairs of the Armenia-Russia economic cooperation intergovernmental commission, held a meeting on July 13, Grigoryan’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

Both sides attached importance to the activity of the commission and the continuity of constructive partnership within its framework. They noted that the commission is a productive platform for rapid regulation of issues related to bilateral cooperation, exchange of experience and strengthening of bilateral ties at both intergovernmental and interregional levels.

The Russian minister reminded that during the February session in Yerevan they had discussed issues related to expanding bilateral cooperation in industry, energy, transportation and the creation of the Russian-Armenian investment fund. The significance of further growth of mutual trade turnover and deepening of commercial ties was emphasized.

Issues related to the creation of the Armenian-Russian investment fund were discussed, the most promising direction of which can become cooperation support in the IT sector, according to the officials.

The need to develop the issue of expanding the supplies of Armenian products in the Russian market was also discussed. In this context, the sides discussed involving digital methods in both information exchange and development of business ties between Armenian producers and Russian trade networks.

The sides also stressed that they continue working to improve the function of the Verkhniy (Upper) Lars checkpoint.

The Russian side recommended the Armenian side to consider the appropriateness of applying tolls for using roads similar to the Platon system.

Platon is an electronic toll collection system established in Russia in November 2015. The toll is collected from trucks over 12 tons, with the proceedings going to a federal fund for road maintenance.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan