Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan extends condolences to Georgia’s PM over Tkibuli mine collapse

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan extended condolences to Georgia’s Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze over the deadly coal mine accident in Tkibuli, the government’s press service said.

In the cable the Armenian PM in part said: “With great sorrow I was informed about the tragedy in Tkibuli which took place as result of the coal mine collapse. At this difficult moment I express deepest condolences to you and the good people of Georgia, by addressing words of support and compassion to the families and friends of the victims, and wishing speedy recovery to the affected and injured.”

Four miners were killed and six injured on Monday when the roof of a coal mine in western Georgia collapsed.

The accident occurred at the Mindeli mine in Tkibuli, 200 kilometers (124 miles) west of the capital, Tbilisi.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan