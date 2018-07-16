Sarkissian extends condolences to Georgian counterpart over deadly mine accident

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has extended condolences to Georgian counterpart Giorgi Margvelashvili over the deadly mine collapse in Tkibuli, Sarkissian’s Office said.

In the cable sent today, Sarkissian expressed sorrow to the Georgian president and the good people of Georgia, wishing patience and fortitude to the families of the victims, and speedy recovery to the injured.

Four miners were killed and six injured on Monday when the roof of a coal mine in western Georgia collapsed.

The accident occurred at the Mindeli mine in Tkibuli, 200 kilometers (124 miles) west of the capital, Tbilisi.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan