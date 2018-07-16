President of Italy to arrive in Armenia on state visit late July

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Italy Sergio Mattarella will arrive in Armenia on a state visit on July 30 at the invitation of President Armen Sarkissian, Armenia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan said during today’s briefing, reports Armenpress.

“He will have meetings with Armenia’s top leadership. This is the first visit from Italy at such level to Armenia”, the foreign ministry spokesperson said.

This is the third high-level visit to Armenia since the establishment of diplomatic ties with Italy. The first one was held in October 2012 at the defense minister’s, and the second one in 2016 at foreign minister’s level.

The Italy-Armenia trade turnover comprised 70.8 million USD in January-May 2018, which is an increase of 42.6% compared to the same period of the previous year.

