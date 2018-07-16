Artsakh’s NSS chief appointed chairman of Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing in Action

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on July 16 signed a decree on making changes in the composition of the Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing in Action, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Director of the Artsakh Republic National Security Service Samvel Shahramanyan was appointed chairman of the Commission.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan