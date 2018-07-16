‘This is what we say’ – Armenian MFA’s spox on point enshrined in NATO summit’s declaration

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan commented on the contradictory assessments over the final declaration adopted at NATO’s Brussels summit, reports Armenpress.

“I am familiar with various comments and assessments, but I don’t want to deal with linguistic analysis. It’s clear that the 67th paragraph of the declaration adopted at NATO’s recent summit states that the conflicts should be settled within the current format and based on the principles of the international law, in particular, the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act. This is what we say – based on the international law and within the current formats”, the foreign ministry spokesman told reporters during today’s briefing.

The NATO Brussels summit on July 11 adopted a final declaration calling on to settle conflicts in South Caucasus through peaceful means.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan