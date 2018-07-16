4 killed in Georgia coal mine accident

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Four miners were killed and six injured on July 16 when the roof of a coal mine in western Georgia collapsed, the country’s interior ministry said, Reuters reports.

The accident occurred at the Mindeli mine in Tkibuli, 200 kilometres (124 miles) west of the capital, Tbilisi.

It added that the accident had been caused by a pressure bump - an explosion caused by thermal pressure. Four men were transferred to a hospital.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan