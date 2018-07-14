Political scientist says after Armenian PM’s Brussels visit threat of launching war by Azerbaijan decreased

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Political scientist Ruben Mehrabyan says after the visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Brussels, the threat of launching war by Azerbaijan has somehow decreased, reports Armenpress.

“I think the meetings in Brussels significantly increased the price of unleashing a possible war. For Aliyev the Brussels meetings showed how high that price is”, the political scientist told reporters.

Commenting on the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers, he said it enables to maintain the negotiations process at least in a minimal way.

“The achievement was the agreement that these meetings will continue. Moreover, there are talks that the meeting lasted quite long, nearly 4 hours. It can be supposed that a wide range of issues were discussed”, Mehrabyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan