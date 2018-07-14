Spayka LLC didn’t pay 2 billion 45 million drams to state budget: criminal case launched

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. On July 9, 2018, the State Revenue Committee’s Tax Inspection Department for Large and Medium taxpayers received the results of preliminary observations carried out in the Spayka LLC over the company’s violations and less calculated tax liabilities during 2015-2018, the SRC told Armenpress.

Factual data have been obtained according to which the Spayka LLC carried out an export of tomato (61.084.701 kilograms) of 18,671,808,672 drams from Armenia to the EAEU states, mainly to Russia during the period from January 1, 2015 to April 30, 2018. The company representatives presented the sales of at least 44.912.368 kilograms of the exported tomato with unreliable prices in the accounting and other documents, declaring one kilogram tomato from 105.28 drams up to 373.43 drams, in case when during the same period the price of one kilogram tomato in both Armenia and Russia has been significantly higher than presented.

As a result of these operations, it was revealed that the company has not paid a total of 2,045,282,459 drams to the state budget.

Criminal case has been launched.

