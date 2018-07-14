Air temperature to decrease by 5-7 degrees in coming days
YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on July 14, 15 and 19 in separate regions, on July 16-18 in most regions at night and after the daytime rain with thunderstorm is expected in Armenia. In separate spots hail is expected.
South-west wind speed is 3-8 m/s, in separate regions wind speed may reach up to 15-20 m/s.
Air temperature will gradually decrease by 5-7 degrees on July 14-17 and will increase by 3-4 degrees on July 18-19.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
