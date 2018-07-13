PM Pashinyan visits French Embassy to congratulate on national day of France

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the French Embassy in Armenia on the Bastille Day, the national day of France, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

On behalf of the Armenian government and people, the PM congratulated Ambassador Jonathan Lacôte, the Embassy staff and in the person of them, the good people of France, wishing welfare and continuous development.

PM Pashinyan highlighted the friendly nature of the Armenian-French ties and added that it is based on not only political, economic, but also firm human ties. He informed that he had a warm and productive meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels. The Armenian PM expressed confidence that it will boost the further development of the Armenian-French ties. Pashinyan said the upcoming 17th La Francophonie summit in Yerevan will contribute to expanding the mutual partnership with France and other Francophonie states in different sectors.

In his turn the French Ambassador thanked the PM for visiting the Embassy and congratulations. He stated that the recent revolution and the ongoing changes in Armenia created a great interest in France, including among investors, and the number of enterprises is gradually increasing which want to implement investment programs in Armenia. According to the Ambassador, today there is a great positive energy in Armenia which will greatly affect the Armenian-French ties and attraction of investments.

