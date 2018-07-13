Armenian president departs to Moscow for 2018 FIFA World Cup final

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has departed for Moscow, Russia on July 13.

Sarkissian’s office said the president will attend the gala-concert featuring global opera stars dedicated to the conclusion of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

On Sunday, July 15, the Armenian president will attend the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup and later watch the final France-Croatia at the Luzhniki stadium.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan