Armenia delivers more than 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has sent more than 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria on July 12.

A Russian transport aircraft delivered the aid, mostly food, to the Hmeimim airbase in Syria on Thursday, Russia’s First Channel reported.

The supplies, mainly vegetable oil, rice and buckwheat, will be given to the refugees who are returning to the liberated towns and villages. A part of the aid will be given to remote areas of the country.

Several other deliveries are also planned to take place soon, with a total of 100 tons of goods and products.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan