Anti-Garegin II protesters make provocations, insult clergy – says Armenian Church

ETCHMIATSIN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Protesters demanding the resignation of Catholicos Garegin II have once again attempted to cause disorder and provocations at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin, according to the Armenian Church.

Priest Vahram Melikyan, head of the information department of the Armenian Church, said on Facebook that the demonstrators have addressed insults and provocations to the Catholicos and other clergy.

Earlier on July 10, the Spiritual Council convened a session, where it ruled to defrock the priest who is leading the protests. But the Catholicos himself intervened, asking for a 1-week deadline to be defined for the protesters to halt their actions.

Prior to this the protesters had even breached into the Armenian Church HQ, and only after a few days police intervened and removed them.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan