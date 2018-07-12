Turkish FM congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on being elected Armenia’s PM

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu personally congratulated Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his election on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, reports Armenpress.

Summing up the results of his Belgium visit at a briefing with reporters at the Brussels airport, the PM said when they were sitting at the hall of the delegations, Cavusoglu swiftly passed by them, they returned some minutes later and approached to the Armenian foreign minister and then to him.

“He got acquainted with me and said they were following the Armenian events, and congratulated me on being elected Prime Minister. No other contact has taken place”, the Armenian PM said.

