Deputy PM’s of EAEU states join activities for implementation of digital agenda

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) was held on July 11 during which the initiatives and programs of the digital agenda were discussed, the EEC told Armenpress.

The session was attended by Chairman of the EEC Board Tigran Sargsyan, deputy prime ministers of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), as well as Board members. From the Armenian side the session was attended by deputy PM Tigran Avinyan.

The discussions focused on the initiatives and programs of the EAEU digital agenda, control conceptual approaches on the goods and cargo, testing of monitoring of transit cargo transportations via online identification, the organizational issues of the management office of digital initiatives.

“Today’s digital agenda has entered our life, and we have to implement all digital transformations that are enshrined in the main guidelines of the implementation of the EAEU digital agenda approved by our presidents”, EEC Board Chairman Tigran Sargsyan said.

He stated that the governments of the countries need to make efforts to reach a mutual partnership, implementation of single criteria and protocols. Tigran Sargsyan said it’s necessary in order to ensure the integrity of the implementation approaches of the digital agenda in the Union’s states.

