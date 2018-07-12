Armenian PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan addresses message on My Step Foundation

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, spouse of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, addressed a video message dedicated to the My Step Foundation, reports Armenpress.

The message says:

“Dear friend, today I want to introduce My Step Foundation which has been created during the past two months as a result of my discussions, in the status of the PM’s wife, with different people and groups. The mission of My Step Foundation is to become a platform which will help to find solutions to key issues, the complete solutions of which are not available to the government for some reasons. We will try with joint efforts to build an inclusive society in all respects where nobody will be neglected and all will have equal opportunities. I ask everyone in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora to follow our activity, to be actively engaged, present proposals and, of course, make investments. Let’s unite our steps and contribute to building Armenia of our dreams”.

