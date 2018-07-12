Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-07-18

YEREVAN, 12 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.74 drams to 481.49 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.36 drams to 562.14 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.75 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.48 drams to 636.43 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 70.08 drams to 19372 drams. Silver price down by 0.61 drams to 246.37 drams. Platinum price down by 97.46 drams to 12972.46 drams.