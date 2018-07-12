President Sarkissian holds meeting with Italian Ambassador

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has held a meeting today with Italy’s Ambassador Vincenzo del Monaco, Sarkissian’s Office said.

The president and the ambassador discussed the upcoming state visit of Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella which will take place July 30-31.

The sides also touched upon the possibility of partnership between the presidential structures of the two countries, taking into account the rich experience and traditions of parliamentary administration of Italy.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan