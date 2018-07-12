New Yerevan prosecutor named
YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General of Armenia Arthur Davtyan has appointed Gevorg Baghdasaryan as prosecutor for the city of Yerevan, Davtyan’s office said.
The new Yerevan prosecutor has served as head of the accusation protection and appeals department of the general prosecution until this appointment.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 18:47 Armenia’s healthcare ministry urges citizens to be vaccinated against measles before departing for Ukraine
- 18:31 Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan receives Konrad Adenauer Foundation’s regional director
- 17:51 Armenian PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan addresses message on My Step Foundation
- 17:40 President Armen Sarkissian hosts academician Yuri Oganessian
- 17:38 Ameriabank wins Euromoney Award for Excellence 2018 as the Best Bank of the Year in Armenia
- 17:36 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-07-18
- 17:34 Asian Stocks - 12-07-18
- 17:24 Armenia’s Security Council secretary arrives in Artsakh on working visit
- 17:10 OSCE MG Co-Chairs again stress importance of reducing tensions and avoiding inflammatory rhetoric
- 16:34 You can expect EU’s support on path of implementing reforms: Donald Tusk to Armenia’s PM
- 16:19 Citizen drowned in Lake Sevan
- 16:00 French Ambassador says La Francophonie summit participants will be admired with Armenia’s achievements in IT field
- 15:35 Nikol Pashinyan, Jean-Claude Juncker discuss process and prospects of Armenia-EU ties in Brussels
- 15:33 PM Pashinyan, President Vējonis discuss further development of Armenian-Latvian relations
- 15:14 President Sarkissian holds meeting with Italian Ambassador
- 14:54 OSCE ODIHR director praises Armenia’s Human Rights Defender’s work
- 14:10 New Yerevan prosecutor named
- 14:00 Armenian Prime Minister meets EU’s top officials in Brussels
- 13:54 Armenia’s Public Radio re-launches Georgian-language broadcasts
- 13:36 ARMENPRESS, Lebanese-Armenian newspaper executives discuss issues of Diaspora's print media
- 13:10 Hallelujah! Showers to cool off sizzling heat in Armenia
- 12:59 Parliament takes 30-day vacation
- 12:29 France won’t supply weapons which could be used against Artsakh, says Ambassador
- 12:23 Artsakh reports 102% tourism growth
- 12:16 Parliament adopts bill granting fine amnesty to 150,000 drivers for past 6 years
- 12:00 Armenian domestic changes boost ties with France, says Ambassador Lacote
- 11:48 Wanted Belgian citizen apprehended by Yerevan police
- 11:25 Armenia’s PM meets Latvian president at NATO HQ, calls for strong reaction of int’l community to Azerbaijani actions
- 11:13 Yerevan City Council to elect new Mayor on July 16
- 11:11 Armenian parliament continues special sitting
- 10:43 Justice Minister, Russian ambassador discuss development of cooperation
- 10:37 European Stocks - 11-07-18
- 10:34 US stocks down - 11-07-18
- 10:32 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-07-18
- 10:30 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 11-07-18
15:06, 07.10.2018
Viewed 9038 times Armenia goes green by launching crackdown on single-use plastic
19:58, 07.09.2018
Viewed 3755 times Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan
14:57, 07.09.2018
Viewed 2374 times Ethnic Armenian blogger goes unnoticed by Azerbaijani “intelligence” agencies, travels to Ganja and visits antebellum home of parents
16:25, 07.07.2018
Viewed 2092 times BREAKING: Serzh Sargsyan’s diplomat brother Lyova Sargsyan declared wanted in suspicion of white-collar crime
12:24, 07.09.2018
Viewed 1996 times Armenia's deputy PM inks $30,5 million investment agreements in US, Canada visit