New Yerevan prosecutor named


YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General of Armenia Arthur Davtyan has appointed Gevorg Baghdasaryan as prosecutor for the city of Yerevan, Davtyan’s office said.

The new Yerevan prosecutor has served as head of the accusation protection and appeals department of the general prosecution until this appointment.

