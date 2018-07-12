Artsakh reports 102% tourism growth

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. 8654 tourists visited Artsakh from January to May of 2018, a 102% growth against the same period of 2017, Artsakh’s ministry of culture, youth affairs and tourism reported.

In the reporting period four new hotel businesses began operating in the country, with 10 travel companies active. A total of 53 hotel businesses are currently operating in Artsakh.

Artsakh has also been presented in travel exhibition in Russia, Spain and Armenia.

On June 22, the tourism department of Artsakh introduced its new website and Instagram account.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan