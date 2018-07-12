Prime Minister of Armenia arrives to NATO headquarters

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived to the NATO headquarters in Brussels moments ago, ARMENPRESS’s Araks Kasyan reports from the Belgian capital.

Prior to entering the HQ Pashinyan had a brief Q&A with a reporter outside the building. The Armenian PM noted that the challenge facing the new government of Armenia is to implement constructive policy.

He said that he had constructive discussions over security affairs at meetings in Brussels.

“After the democratic revolution in Armenia, unfortunately Azerbaijan became more aggressive. It isn’t simply aggressiveness against Armenia, it is aggressive policy against democracy in our region,” Pashinyan said.

Today the Armenian PM will meet with Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė, Belgian PM Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker at the NATO headquarters.

An introductory meeting with US President Donald Trump is also expected, as well as with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

Prime Minister Pashinyan will take part in the heads of state and government of NATO council states and participating states of the Resolute Support mission, where he will deliver a speech.

Then, after a bilateral meeting with Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras, Nikol Pashiyan will head to a meeting with President of the European Council Donald Tusk.

A dinner with Belgian-Armenian businessmen is also expected, followed by a visit to an Armenian Church to meet the Armenian community.

Immediately after the meeting the Armenian PM will return to Armenia.

Earlier on July 11, Pashinyan had a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission Vice President, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan