Armenian Prime Minister to have introductory meeting with US President Donald Trump in Brussels

BRUSSELS, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. The second day of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Belgium will be full of important meetings also.

Today the Armenian PM will meet with Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė, Belgian PM Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker at the NATO headquarters, ARMENPRESS’s Araks Kasyan reports from Brussels.

A handshake-meeting with US President Donald Trump and Italian President Sergio Mattarella is also planned.

Prime Minister Pashinyan will take part in the heads of state and government of NATO council states and participating states of the Resolute Support mission, where he will deliver a speech.

Then, after a bilateral meeting with Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras, Nikol Pashiyan will head to a meeting with President of the European Council Donald Tusk.

A dinner with Belgian-Armenian businessmen is also expected, followed by a visit to an Armenian Church to meet the Armenian community.

Immediately after the meeting the Armenian PM will return to Armenia.

Earlier on July 11, Pashinyan had a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission Vice President, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan