Peaceful settlement of NK conflict continues to be priority for European Union, Mogherini tells Pashinyan in Brussels

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission in Brussels.

At the meeting PM Nikol Pashinyan stressed that since the independence of Armenia the EU has been a reliable partner for the country. Pashinyan noted that Armenia’s news government is committed to the upwards path of democratic development, ensuring the rule of law, protection of human rights and strengthening of competitive and favorable business environment, Pashinyan’s press office said.

In this context Nikol Pashinyan attached importance to the EU’s advisory and financial assistance on the path of implementation of the ongoing democratic reforms in Armenia.

Speaking about the political changes in Armenia, Pashinyan added that democracy isn’t a foreign policy orientation for Armenia, but rather a system of value, which the government is committed to develop and strengthen even more.

Mogherini welcomed the peaceful democratic changes which took place in Armenia and attached importance to the further development of the Armenia-EU relations. “You can rely on us on your way of the fundamental reforms which you initiated in the rule of law, anti-corruption, protection of human rights and other directions. I am sure that our cooperation will have a bright future, we are ready to assist the ongoing reforms in your country,” Mogherini said.

Pashinyan and Mogherini attached importance to expansion of Armenia-EU cooperation in various sectors and the successful realization of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

The sides also briefly discussed the NK conflict, the peaceful settlement of which according to Mogherini continues to be one of the priorities of the European Union.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan