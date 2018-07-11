Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs kicks off in Brussels

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and foreign minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov has kicked off in Brussels, the Armenian MFA said on Twitter, reports Armenpress.

Earlier the Armenian FM had a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Brussels.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan