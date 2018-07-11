Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 July

Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs kicks off in Brussels


YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and foreign minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov has kicked off in Brussels, the Armenian MFA said on Twitter, reports Armenpress.

Earlier the Armenian FM had a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Brussels.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration