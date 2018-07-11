Court approves motion to remand Hayk Sargsyan in custody

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. The court has approved the motion to remand Hayk Sargsyan, nephew of former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, in custody, the Investigative Committee said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

Hayk Sargsyan has been charged for committing a murder attempt and illegal possession of firearms.

On April 1, 2007, the Police were notified that Yerevan resident Davit Simonyan, born in 1984, has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

On the same day, A. Ghevondyan presented a gun to the Police and told that he fired shots as a result of carelessness, injuring his friend D. Simonyan.

Criminal case has been launched into the incident. But on May 28, 2007, a decision was made not to launch criminal proceedings against A. Ghevondyan on the grounds of absence of complaint.

However, on July 3, 2018, the Prosecutor General’s Office made a decision to eliminate the aforementioned decision. As a result of investigative operations, it was revealed that Davit Simonyan received a gunshot wound not by A. Ghevondyan, but by Hayk Sargsyan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan