PM Pashinyan introduces his vision on Armenia’s development to Carnegie Europe experts in Brussels

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in the Kingdom of Belgium on a working visit on July 11, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The PM firstly visited the Carnegie Europe research center where he met with the center’s experts, as well as a number of high-ranking EU officials. PM Pashinyan touched upon the peaceful revolution that took place in Armenia, the ongoing changes, as well as introduced on the government’s steps aimed at fighting corruption, the remaining priorities, the Armenia-EU ties and answered to the questions of the meeting participants.

“We have overcome our own fears and carried out a revolution of love and tolerance, by eliminating the self-reproduced power, announcing to us and the world that we will never allow for one person to make decisions on behalf of all. The citizen of Armenia overcame such vicious phenomena, like corruption, injustice and ineffective governance. We are at the new stage of building more prosperous, inclusive and modern Armenia by the support of rapid changes”, the PM said.

He stated that there is no geopolitical context in that revolution, and the new government of Armenia is not planning any key changes or drastic turns in the foreign policy. “The new Armenian government will take all necessary steps to eradicate all obstacles that slow down our development”, he said.

He considered the fight against all forms of corruption as an agenda priority and added that several major corruption cases have already been discovered. “Today persons, who previously had a privileged status, feel the whole strictness of justice. All cases will be investigated strictly in accordance with the law. As another important commitment is to organize free and fair elections. Now the citizens of Armenia know that their voice has a share. From now on there will be no chance to falsify the election process and undermine the citizens’ trust. Therefore, we have launched a process on making changes in the Electoral Code. We will ensure the independence of judiciary”, the PM said, adding that these actions will create favorable environment for the economic development, which is considered by the government as a key component of the national security.

Pashinyan said the government will create equal conditions in each sphere of the economy for the competitive activity of the business. In practice, the more competitive fields of Armenia’s economy are growing rapidly, such as IT, tourism and agriculture. “Our geographical position, human resources, our balanced foreign policy are the characteristics of our country’s competitiveness, and our society inspires trust on me that we are on the right path. We are a full member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) which has opened huge opportunities for our economic development. Armenia is ready to bridge the interests and positions of the EAEU and EU which is acceptable for both sides”, he said.

Coming to Armenia’s European agenda, the PM said the EU has been a key partner for Armenia in the implementation process of comprehensive, institutional and legal reforms. “The signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the European Union opened a new page in the Armenia-EU relations. The effective implementation of the CEPA will contribute to strengthening democracy and human rights, creating better investment environment, increasing business stability and predictability level”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Talking about the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the PM said Armenia is committed to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict based on the principles and approaches proposed by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. “There is no alternative to the self-determination of the Artsajh people. The settlement of the conflict should be based on the mutual concession of all sides. Like any democratic country, Armenia is committed to the exclusively peaceful settlement of the NK conflict. Any attempt to solve this conflict through military means is an attack on democracy, human rights and peace”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan