Vice president of State Tourism Committee resigns

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Mekhak Apresyan has resigned from the position of vice president of the State Tourism Committee, reports Armenpress.

“Today I have submitted an application on resigning from the position of vice president of the State Tourism Committee of the ministry of economic development and investments”, he said on Facebook.

He stated that in 2005-2016 he chaired the ministry’s tourism department, than served as the vice president of the State Tourism Committee.

“I would like to thank everyone for the cooperation, joint work and efforts during these years for the welfare of our homeland”, Apresyan wrote.

