Apricot export volumes from Armenia increase by more than one and a half times

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. As of July 11, 2018, a total of 101.492 tons of fresh fruits-vegetables have been exported from Armenia, compared to the 56.856 tons of the same products of the previous year, the ministry of agriculture told Armenpress.

44.131 tons of apricots have been exported – against the last year’s 19.525 tons.

Compared to the same period of the previous year, the export volumes increased by 44.636 tons or 78.5%.

An unprecedented growth of apricot export volumes has been recorded during this year: the increase is nearly by 55%.

Most of the exports - nearly 94.862 tons, were exported to Russia, and the remaining to Georgia, Belarus, Iraq, Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Belgium, Romania, Kuwait, Qatar and the US.

