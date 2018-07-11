Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 July

UK House of Commons approves Armenia-EU Agreement


YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. The House of Commons (lower house of the parliament) of the United Kingdom on July 11 approved the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), transferring it to the House of Lords (upper house) for final ratification, Tigran Balayan – Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson, said on Twitter, citing the Armenian Embassy in London.

