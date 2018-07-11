Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 July

Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov off to Poland for parliamentary summit


YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Speaker of Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov will participate in the third summit of Parliament Speakers of Central and Eastern European Countries July 11 – 13 in Warsaw, Poland, as well as the event marking the 550th anniversary of foundation of the country’s parliament.

Sharmazanov will deliver remarks at the summit and will take part in a reception hosted by the Polish president.

Several meetings are also expected, the parliament’s press service said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




