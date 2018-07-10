President Bako Sahakyan visits some sections of Artsakh-Azerbaijan borderline

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on July 10 visited some sections of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan borderline, got acquainted with the works conducted for strengthening the borderline, improving the service conditions of soldiers, as well as the implementation process of the tasks put forward, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan and other officials accompanied the President.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan