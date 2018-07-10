Armenian PM sends condolence letter to Japanese counterpart

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter of condolences to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the devastating floods and landslides that hit Japan, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter says: “I was informed with a deep sorrow about the numerous casualties and damages caused by devastating floods and landslides in Japan. I extend my condolences and support to you and the good people of Japan on this occasion.

Sharing this grief, I wish endurance and courage to the relatives of the victims, and speedy recovery to the injured.

I am confident that by your leadership the Japanese government will manage to overcome the consequences of this difficult experience within a short period of time”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan