New chief of investigative committee named

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet of Armenia has installed Hayk Grigoryan as chairman of the investigative committee of Armenia.

During today’s Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Grigoryan and emphasized that establishing the rule of law and combating corruption and crime is a priority in Armenia.

Pashinyan said the government must ensure 100% legality and the protection of human rights in the abovementioned actions.

Grigoryan thanked the PM and mentioned he has no constraints in fulfilling his duties.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan